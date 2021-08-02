DU Admissions: Can Students With Pending Board Results Register Online?

Admissions to undergraduate courses at DU take place in the following ways:

Merit-based: Courses, like BA (Hons) English, BCom (H), BSc (Hons) Chemistry and others, for which admissions are based on marks scored by the candidate in Class-12 Board examinations.

DUET: The Delhi University Entrance Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to courses, like BA (Hons) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and BTech in Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations (IT & MI), among others.

According to Sharma, the DUET is likely to be held between September and October this year.