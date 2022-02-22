Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Details on the Second Admission List

Private schools in Delhi have released the second admission list for entry-level classes including Nursery, KG, and Class 1 on Monday, 21 February.

Parents can take a look at the admission list on the Directorate of Education (DoE) website, http://www.edudel.nic.in/ or call the respective schools to receive any update about the admission process.

The Directorate of Education might release another admission list in the month of March. The entire admission process for the entry-level classes is set to end on 31 March.

The release of the second list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 brought respite to anxious parents who had been waiting for a long time to know the results, ever since the admission process began.