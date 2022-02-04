Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: First Merit list To Release Today
Check the list of documents needed and steps to check Delhi nursery admissions 2022, first merit list
The first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 is going to be released by the Directorate of Education, Delhi on 4 February 2022.
Parents and guardians can visit the official website – edudel.nic.in - to check the list and complete the necessary process.
Parents must note that the merit list will contain the allotted marks under the points based system.
Consequently, if any person has any query regarding the allotment of points, they can raise queries by writing offline or online to edudel.nic.in between 5 February 2022 and 12 February 2022.
Refer to the step by step procedure given below to check the first merit list for Delhi nursery admissions 2022.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: How to check
Visit the official website of Directorate of Education – edudel.nic.in.
Alternatively, parents can also visit the website of the respective schools.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Admission Criteria' available on the home page.
Next, you will be redirected to a new page wherein the link 'Nursery/ KG/1st First list' shall be available.
Check your child's name on this list and download the list if required.
Take a print out of the merit list if needed.
Readers must note that a reservation of 25% shall be seen in all private unaided recognized schools for admission of children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class 1 level, for the EWS/DG category students and children with disabilities at entry level classes.
For more updates on the Delhi nursery admissions 2022, please check this space regularly.
