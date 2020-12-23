Delhi Govt May Not Allow Nursery Admissions This Year, Says Report
The Delhi government will instead likely permit schools to admit two batches in the academic year 2022-2023.
The Delhi government may not allow nursery admissions in 2021 and admit two batches instead in the 2022-2023 academic year, reports The Indian Express. According to the proposal that will be placed before private schools, admissions could be held in two batches in 2022 – one in nursery and the other in kindergarten.
Quoting an official, the report says that schools can admit students in both nursery and KG, as there will be vacancies in both classes. According to this unnamed official, the idea was mooted to spare young children from online classes.
“In such a situation, to have another set of young children whose entire academic year will be online is a little unfair to them as well as to their parents.”Delhi Government Official.
Why the Proposal?
The official also added that the batch of nursery students, who had taken admission in 2020, have had their education completely in the online mode. Nursery classes lay the foundation in the life of young students, who learn “to interact with each other and the world.”
However, the students have so far only interacted with teachers or classmates, and only seen them on the screen.
In Delhi, the schedule and criteria for nursery admissions is regulated by the state government, which usually announces a timeline by November. However, while schools in some other states have reopened partially, those in Delhi have been shut since March and will continue to remain closed till further orders.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
