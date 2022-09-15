‘Would Change Schools if I Had Choice’: Delhi Govt Uses Portacabins For Classes

“School aane ka mann nahi karta hai, iss classroom mein bahut dikkat hai," said a 17-year-old girl, as she looked at the blue portacabin that has been her classroom in south east Delhi's Molarband for four years now.

A class 9 student of Delhi government's Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, she is one of the thousands who studies inside these tin-sheet temporary classrooms, in the absence of a proper school building.

She did not want to be identified out of fear of action against her by the school authorities.

On 12 September, The Times of India reported that several students of atleast 11 Delhi government schools in Molarband are functioning out of portacabins. These resemble the night shelters scattered around Delhi.

On 14 September, The Quint visited the portacabins and spoke to the distressed students and their parents about the lack of proper infrastructure, and a school building in the premises that has been under construction for over four years now.