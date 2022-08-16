CUET UG Result 2022 Expected To Be Out in September

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam will end on 30 August with the final sixth phase of the entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG 2022 exam result next month. According to the Indian Express, NTA is expected to announce the results by 7 September, while the outer limit is 10 September.

According to an NTA official quoted by Careers360, "Following the exam, the evaluation process will take time. Will announce the CUET result in September." The candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 can check the result on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.