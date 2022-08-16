CUET UG Result 2022 Expected To Be Out in September
The CUET UG 2022 result to be out by 10 September, check the steps to download the scorecard.
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam will end on 30 August with the final sixth phase of the entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG 2022 exam result next month. According to the Indian Express, NTA is expected to announce the results by 7 September, while the outer limit is 10 September.
According to an NTA official quoted by Careers360, "Following the exam, the evaluation process will take time. Will announce the CUET result in September." The candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 can check the result on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
How To Download CUET UG 2022 Scorecard?
Candidates will have to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link.
Enter the log-in credentials – roll number, date of birth.
CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout for further reference.
Over 14 lakh candidates applied for the CUET UG 2022 exam this year, which was held in six phases from 15 July. A total of 2.49 lakh candidates applied for phase one exam, 1.91 lakh for phase two, phase 3 – 1.91 lakh, phase 4 – 3.72 lakh, phase 5 – 2.01 lakh, and phase 6 – 2.86 lakh.
The admit card for the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.