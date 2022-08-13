CUET Phase 4 Exam For 11,000 Candidates Postponed to 30 August

Some candidates who were scheduled to take the Exam in phase three, i.e. on 7, 8 and 10 August were informed that they will be taking the examination on 21, 22 & 23 August. Their admit cards will be released on 17 August.

According to the statement from University Grants Commission (UGC), around 631,000 students have already appeared for the first three phases of the examination.

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in phase four that is scheduled to be held between 17 and 20 August. About 11,000 candidates have been moved to phase six and their examination will be held on 30 August.

To ensure smooth conduct of the remaining CUET exams, the NTA, with the support of the UGC and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has increased its capacity by adding more centres.

To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022, candidates have to visit the official CUET website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA has taken additional measures after thousands of CUET-UG candidates on 4 August complained about technical problems during their exam.