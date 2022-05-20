CUET PG 2022 Application Process Underway: Know How To Apply, Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially began the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022 on Thursday, 19 May 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application form is now available on the official websites, cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the CUET PG 2022 can do so via these websites. It may be noted that the application process for the entrance examination only takes place online.

Those who are interested in registering themselves should keep a close eye on the official websites for all the latest updates and details. Candidates should also note that the last date to register for the CUET PG 2022 is 18 June 2022 at 11:50 pm. No online applications will be entertained after the mentioned deadline.