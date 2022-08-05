CUET Test Cancelled at Noida Centre, Technical Glitches in Others on Day 2

Day 2 of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) Phase 2 was marred by technical glitches across centres. The second shift of the test was cancelled at a centre in Noida on Friday, 5 august, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told The Indian Express.

The first day of the second phase was just as chaotic. The testing agency said that the test scheduled for Thursday, 4 August, was postponed across the centres in the country due to “technical glitches.”