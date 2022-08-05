ADVERTISEMENT

CUET Test Cancelled at Noida Centre, Technical Glitches in Others on Day 2

The exams that were scrapped are set to be held on 12 August.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
Day 2 of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) Phase 2 was marred by technical glitches across centres. The second shift of the test was cancelled at a centre in Noida on Friday, 5 august, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told The Indian Express.

The first day of the second phase was just as chaotic. The testing agency said that the test scheduled for Thursday, 4 August, was postponed across the centres in the country due to “technical glitches.”

The exams that were scrapped are set to be held on 12 August.

Students tweeted that their test, which was being conducted in Sector 64 of Noida, had been cancelled. Their systems were not working, after which they were informed that it had been cancelled, claimed the students.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
