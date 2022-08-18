BITSAT 2022 Direct Admission Registration Begins: Apply on Website; Last Date

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially begun the registrations for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions. Interested candidates who've topped the Board exams 2022 can start applying on the official registration website for admission to the integrated first-degree programmes at BITS. Candidates are requested to visit bitsadmission.com to apply for BITSAT 2022. The registration process will take place online only via the aforementioned website.

The last date to fill out the BITSAT 2022 direct admission registration form is 31 August 2022. BITS Pilani has updated every information regarding the registration process on the website so the candidates must visit bitsadmission.com to know the latest details.