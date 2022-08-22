IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Apply Till 22 August for 6932 Vacancies

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the application process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-XII) for Vacancies of 2023-24 on 22 August.

Interested candidates who have still not applied for the recruitment drive can apply online through the official website – www.ibps.in.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks are expected to take place in the months of October or November 2022.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6932 vacancies.