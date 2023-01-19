CLAT 2023 First Provisional Allotment List Declared: Check the Website, Details
CLAT 2023: The first provisional allotment list can be downloaded from consortiumofnlus.ac.in by candidates.
The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs officially released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 First Provisional Allocation List for interested candidates. It is important to note that the CLAT 2023 first provisional allotment list is declared on the website -consortiumofnlus.ac.in. One must go through the details on the provisional list carefully to see if they have been selected for the admission process. All the latest announcements are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated.
It is important to note that the CLAT 2023 first provisional allotment list is declared so candidates should go through it soon. They have to visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to find the allotment list. Candidates should note that the first provisional allotment list has been declared online for all. They must download it on time from the aforementioned website.
To know more about the allotment lists and other details regarding CLAT 2023, you have to keep a close eye on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities updates all the details on its website so that it is easier for the candidates to access information.
CLAT 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the first provisional list has been declared for the Common Law Admission Test 2023 which was formally held on 18 December 2022 for all candidates who registered for the exam.
It is important to note that the exam was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm on the scheduled date. The CLAT 2023 exam was conducted at various centres across the country.
Now, the first provisional allotment list has been released for all those who are eagerly waiting to check if they have been selected. Go through the details on the list carefully and download it from the official website.
CLAT 2023 First Provisional Allotment List: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the CLAT 2023 first provisional allotment list online:
Visit the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the CLAT 2023 first provisional list link on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, the provisional allotment list will display on your screen.
Click on the participating institute list to check the allotment list.
The CLAT provisional allotment list will display on your screen.
Check the details on the allotment list and download it from the website for your reference.
