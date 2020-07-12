‘Will Jeopardise Students’ Future’: States Against UGC Directive

Chief Ministers of three states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi – wrote to the Centre on Saturday, 11 July, against the revised examination guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), reported The Indian Express.

The UGC in its revised guidelines had asked the universities to complete the examinations by the end of September.

The report further added that while Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and requested the Centre to grant “freedom to states to work out their own assessment methods, without compromising on the quality and academic credibility.”