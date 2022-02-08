CBSE Term 1 Result Likely To Be Out in Two Weeks

Students can check the marks for each subject on the result date, the pass and fail status will not be shown. The percentage, merit list, and other details will be available with the final result.

The final result will be calculated on the basis of term 1 and term 2 results and the marks of the internal assessment. Term 2 dates shall be announced along with the term 1 results. The term 2 exams are to be taken in the months of March-April.

The term 2 exams are likely to be held as the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, however if the exams can'r be held due to some reason, according to CBSE's earlier notification, the result will be announced based on term 1 marks.

The term 1 exams were purely MCQ type, and the final answers, once declared, will be available on the official website. Till then the students can get an estimate of their marks on the basis of the preliminary answer sheets. For each right answer, the student will get one mark.

Last year, no board exams were held due to the pandemic.