More MCQs, Case Study-Based Questions in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

Having slashed the syllabus by 30 percent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to tweak the question paper pattern for class 12 by giving more weightage to multiple choice questions (MCQs) and questions based on case studies for students who will be writing the exam in 2021.

According to the Times of India, the sample question papers released by the board shows that the weightage for MCQs have increased by by nearly 10 percent.