CBSE Likely to Submit Report on Class-12 Marking Criteria Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit its report before the Supreme Court on the objective criteria for assessment of Class-12 students on Thursday, 17 June.

The apex court will be hearing the pleas about the Class 12 exams of CBSE, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state boards on Thursday, LiveLaw reported.

CISCE is also expected to intimate the court about the assessment criteria. According to sources cited by NDTV, the Board may announce the Class-12 results by 20 July, basing its assessment on Class-11 and 12 internal marks. The best performances between 2015 and 2020 are also likely to be considered.