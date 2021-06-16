CBSE Likely to Submit Report on Class-12 Marking Criteria Today
Supreme Court will hear pleas pertaining to the Class-12 exams of CBSE, CISCE and state boards on Thursday.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit its report before the Supreme Court on the objective criteria for assessment of Class-12 students on Thursday, 17 June.
The apex court will be hearing the pleas about the Class 12 exams of CBSE, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state boards on Thursday, LiveLaw reported.
CISCE is also expected to intimate the court about the assessment criteria. According to sources cited by NDTV, the Board may announce the Class-12 results by 20 July, basing its assessment on Class-11 and 12 internal marks. The best performances between 2015 and 2020 are also likely to be considered.
SC Hearing, Panel Formation
On 3 June, the Supreme Court had given CBSE and CISCE two weeks to place on record the objective criteria for assessment of Class-12 students.
A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had said it was happy that the Centre had cancelled the exams.
Thereafter, a CBSE committee was formed on 4 June to decide on the assessment criteria, on the basis of which the results would be declared. The committee was earlier expected to submit its report by 14 June. According to reports, the panel was in favour of using a combination of scores secured in classes 10, 11 and 12 to evaluate the final result.
On 7 June, the CBSE had directed its affiliated schools – that had not been able to complete the Class-12 practical exams/internal assessments due to COVID-19 – to conduct the same now online and upload the marks by 28 June.
Cancellation of Exams
The Centre on 1 June had cancelled the CBSE Class-12 examinations. The decision was taken at a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon, the CISCE, too, announced the cancellation of its exams in light of the COVID-19 situation.
It had been decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class-12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
At the meeting, it had also been decided that, like last year, for students who desire to take the exams or are unsatisfied with the assessment by the CBSE, an option would be provided as and when the situation improves.
