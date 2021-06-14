CBSE Class 12 Final Marking Criteria Announcement Delayed: Report

The report further mentions that the CBSE expert panel committee is largely in favour of using combining final scores of Classes 10 and 11, and internal marks of Class 12 to evaluate the final result.

One of the committee members told the publication that, “It was felt that this is the best option to judge a consistent student. Class 10 result would be considered reliable as they were board exams." He further stated that they will implement the school moderation method to ensure that internal marks are not increased beyond the school’s usual mark distribution in previous years.

The Committee comprises Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel, and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri, representatives of UGC Chairman, and NCERT Director schools.