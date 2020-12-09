CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship Registration Ends 10 Dec

The deadline for submitting applications under the Central Board of Secondary Education’s “Merit Scholarship Program for Single Girl Child” is on Thursday, 10 December. The objective of the scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl child students, who are the only child of their parents.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE said in a statement.

Students under the scheme who avail a scholarship will enjoy other concessions given by the school as well, as per the rules. The rate of scholarship is Rs 500 per month. The scholarship awarded under the scheme will be paid for a maximum period of two years.