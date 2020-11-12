CBSE Releases Merit Scholarship Applications for Female Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 12 November, announced that it has released applications for female students to avail of different scholarships under the “CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child” for class 12 studies.

Students under the scheme will avail a scholarship will enjoy other concessions given by the school as well, as per the rules. The rate of scholarship is Rs 500 per month. The scholarship awarded under the scheme will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

The objective of the scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl child students, who are the only child of their parents.

A hard copy of the application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28 December, as per the official notice. “Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained,” said the official notice by CBSE.