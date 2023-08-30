CBSE Board Exams 2024 Sample Questions Papers and Marking Scheme Released for Class 10 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the sample question papers and marking scheme for candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
The main purpose of releasing the CBSE 10, 12 sample question papers is to help students in preparing for the examination more effectively, and overcoming the preparation gaps, if there are any. By solving the sample question papers, will get a confidence to successfully qualify the CBSE Board exams.
The CBSE 10, 12 marking scheme will give students an idea about how the answers are evaluated, and how the marks are awarded. Since the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2024 are approaching, the availability of sample papers and marking scheme is significant.
CBSE Board Exam 2024: When Will the Class 10 and 12 Exams Start?
The CBSE 10, 12 Exams 2024 will commence from 15 February 2024.
CBSE Board Exam 2024: When Will the Class 10 and 12 Exams End?
The CBSE 10, 12 Exams 2024 will end on 10 April 2024.
Direct Link and Steps To Download the CBSE 2024 Sample Papers and Marking Scheme PDF
Visit the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the Sample Question Paper tab, and in the drop down menu, select SQP 2023-24.
Now select the options for class 10 or class 12 sample question papers.
A PDF file will open on the screen, containing subject-wise sample question papers.
Click on any of the subjects to download its sample paper.
Save and print a copy for further use.
You can also download the marking scheme PDF file in the same manner.
Direct Link for Class X (10th) Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2023-24
Direct Link for Class XII (12th) Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2023-24
