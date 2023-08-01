CBSE Compartment Results 2023 Declared: Check 12th Result on cbse.gov.in Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the CBSE compartment results 2023 for Class 12 for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates and were waiting for the scores to be announced can download the CBSE compartment 12th result from the official website. The website that you must visit to download your results is cbse.gov.in. You can also go through the latest announcements on the official site.

All concerned candidates should note that the CBSE compartment result 2023 for Class 12 is announced recently. Go to the official site – cbse.gov.in – to check and download your result. Candidates were waiting for the CBSE compartment 12th results to release for a long time. Now, they can finally check their compartment exam scores on the site.