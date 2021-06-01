PM Modi to Chair Meeting on Class 12 Board Exams Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing an important meeting on Class 12 board examinations on Tuesday, 1 June.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on all options for Class 12 students on the basis of extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, according to Government of India sources.

The government has by far come up with three alternatives: Conducting exams for major subjects, conducting exams on a new format including short answer-type questions, and assessing students based on their performance in the past three academic years.

After the Centre announced that the Class 12 board exams will be conducted, several states including Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand have shown dissent.