BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result to Release This Week: Check Website; Know Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is getting ready to declare the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result soon. According to the latest details, the BPSC Result 2022 is expected to be released by this week. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on Monday, 14 November, however, it got delayed. Now, it is likely to release in a day or two so candidates must stay alert. The ones who appeared for the exam must keep checking the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

