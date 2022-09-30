BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 Today: Know Time & Important Exam Rules To Follow
BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022: The exam will be conducted today, 30 September from 12 to 2 pm for the candidates.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to officially conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 today, on Friday, 30 September.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam are requested to take note of the date, time, and other important details before the exam begins. As per the latest official details available, the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift on 30 September for the candidates who have registered.
The BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 is set to be formally conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm on Friday. Candidates should take note of the exam timings and reach the exam centre on time. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they are late so candidates should be careful. They must follow all the important instructions.
According to the latest details, the re-exam will be held at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres across the state. Candidates should reach their respective examination centres to appear for the exam.
BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022: Important Exam Guidelines
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released certain exam guidelines that the candidates have to follow if they want to sit for the preliminary exam.
Here are the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 important guidelines that everyone should remember if they have registered for the examination:
Candidates who are appearing for the exam are requested to reach the exam hall two hours before the start of the examination. They will be allowed to enter the exam hall till 11 am, which is one hour before the exam time, according to the official guidelines.
Electronic devices such as mobile, Bluetooth, wi-fi gadgets, electronic pens, pager, smartwatch, etc are banned inside the exam centres so students should not carry them. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam if such devices are found.
Any form of a tick, underline, or marking is prohibited in OMR sheets. Candidates who will not follow this guideline will have to face the consequences.
Candidates are advised to fill the question booklet series and roll number on spaces provided for it and darken the circles. OMR sheets that will not contain these details will be rejected by the commission so candidates should be careful.
These are all the important rules that candidates should remember while appearing for the re-exam.
