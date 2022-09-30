BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 Today: Know Time & Important Exam Rules To Follow

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to officially conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 today, on Friday, 30 September.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam are requested to take note of the date, time, and other important details before the exam begins. As per the latest official details available, the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift on 30 September for the candidates who have registered.

The BPSC 67th Prelims Re-exam 2022 is set to be formally conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm on Friday. Candidates should take note of the exam timings and reach the exam centre on time. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they are late so candidates should be careful. They must follow all the important instructions.