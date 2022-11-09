TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2022 Result Released on tnpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download
Candidates can register for the Group 2 Mains after checking the result for TNPSC Group 2 prelims result 2022
The result for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services/ Group-IIA Services) 2022 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and were waiting for the results can check and download the scorecards from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The TNPSC Group 2 prelim exam 2022 was conducted on 21 May 2022, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. TNPSC has notified about a total of 5413 vacant posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The organization has released the result along with the merit list with the names and roll numbers of candidates who are eligible for the Main exam.
The TNPSC Group 2 main written examination will be conducted on 25 February 2023. The candidates who are eligible and willing to register for the Mains have to pay Rs 200 as the examination fee. The candidates will have to upload scanned copies of documents for the online application process from 17 November to 16 December 2022.
How to Download the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2022?
The candidates will have to visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 2 result link
The TNPSC Group 2 result and the merit list will be displayed on the screen
You can check and download the result by searching roll number.
Take a printout for future use as well.
