BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Soon: When & Where to Check; Details Here
BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022: The exact result date and time is not announced as of yet.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th CCE prelims exam on their official website soon. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam should note that the result was scheduled to release on 14 November. However, it was not released on that day. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 to release on bpsc.bih.nic.in so they can check their scores.
Candidates should note that the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 will be declared soon on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in. They are requested to keep a close eye on the website for all the latest details on the result. The commission has not yet announced the new result date and time.
Those eagerly waiting to check their results should keep a close eye on the official website to know the result date. The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to make an official announcement shortly for candidates to stay updated.
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022: Latest Details
According to the latest official details, approximately 6 lakh candidates had registered for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam. Of this, around 4.75 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam on the scheduled date.
The exams were initially scheduled to be held on 8 May, however, the paper was postponed due to a leak. The second exam was conducted on 30 September for all candidates.
Now, candidates are waiting for the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th CCE prelims exam to be released by the commission.
One can download the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 from the website as soon as it is declared.
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the simple steps to download the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 online from the official website:
Go to the site - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that mentions BPSC 67th prelims result 2022.
Enter your details and tap on submit.
The 67th CCE prelims result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Go through the scores and other details mentioned in the result carefully.
Now, download the result from the website.
Take a printout of the prelims result for your reference.
