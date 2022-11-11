AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Special Round: Download From Website

The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is getting ready to officially declare the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round today, Friday, 11 November for interested candidates. Candidates who have registered themselves for the special round can check the seat allotment result once declared on Friday. Everyone should note that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - sche.aptonline.in by the officials.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round can be checked and downloaded from sche.aptonline.in. Candidates are requested to stay alert on Friday to know when the seat allotment result will be declared on the aforementioned website. The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will update every detail on the site.