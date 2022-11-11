AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Special Round: Download From Website
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment: The result for the special round can be downloaded from sche.aptonline.in.
The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is getting ready to officially declare the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round today, Friday, 11 November for interested candidates. Candidates who have registered themselves for the special round can check the seat allotment result once declared on Friday. Everyone should note that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - sche.aptonline.in by the officials.
The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round can be checked and downloaded from sche.aptonline.in. Candidates are requested to stay alert on Friday to know when the seat allotment result will be declared on the aforementioned website. The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will update every detail on the site.
Candidates should note that the seat allocation and counselling procedures for the AP EAMCET 2022 are being held online by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
Everyone interested to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round should remember that they have to log in to their accounts on the official website.
Candidates must keep their login details handy such as application number, date of birth, and hall ticket number to view the seat allotment result online, once released formally by the council.
It is important to note that the students have to either take the seat or give it up before 14 November. They must complete the document verification process in person within the deadline.
According to the latest official details, shortlisted candidates must report to the designated colleges between 11 November to 14 November. Therefore, one must check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on time so they can complete the entire process within the deadline.
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Download
Here are the steps everyone should follow to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round online:
Visit the official website - sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the link that states AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on the homepage.
Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, hall ticket number, etc, to log in to your account.
The seat allotment result will display on your screen.
Check the names on the seat allotment result for the special round properly.
Tap on the download option and save a copy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.