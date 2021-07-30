ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

Assam Board HSLC (Class 10) result will be declared at 11 AM on 30 July

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Check 10th result on SEBA's official website: sebaonline.org
Assam HSLC Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to announce Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) result 2021 on Friday, 30 July 2021. The result will be declared at 11 AM.

Students who registered to appear for Assam board HSLC 2021 exam can check their result on SEBA's official website: sebaonline.org. They can also check their result on the following websites: results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in

Class 10 students who are not satisfied with their result, and want to appear for HSLC exam can apply for the special exam which will be conducted by SEBA. Registration for the same is scheduled to commence from 5 August, and will go on till 12 August 2021 on SEBA's official website: sebaonline.org.

How to Check Assam Board HSLC 2021 Result

  • Visit the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org

  • Click on Class 10/HSLC result 2021 link

  • Enter your registration number and other required details

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Save it for future reference

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria

According to the evaluation criteria devised by SEBA for class 10 final result, 40 percent of the weightage will be given to class 9 final result, other 40 percent to class 10, and the remaining 20 percent will be awarded on the basis of internal assessments/exams, attendance by the school.

