Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check
Kerala higher secondary result will be announced by General Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty at 3 PM.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to declare plus two/class 12 result on Wednesday, 28 July.
Students who enrolled to appear for Kerala board plus two 2021 exam can check their result at board's official website: keralaresults.nic.in.
The result will be announced by General Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty through a press conference at 3 PM. Later, at around 4 PM, the result will be available for download on board's official website. Moreover. the result can also be checked on some other portals like dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Along with Kerala plus two result, board will also declared vocational higher secondary (VHSE) results.
How to Check Kerala Plus Two 2021 Result
Visit the official result website: keralaresults.nic.in
Click on class 12/plus two result link
Key in your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Get Result'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
Kerala is one of the few states across India which conducted class 12 board exam. The plus two exams were scheduled to be conducted in March 2021, but got postponed due to assembly elections, reported Hindustan Times. The report further added that the class 12 exams were conducted in April 2021. According, to Kerala higher secondary board, the plus two exam were conducted adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols.
