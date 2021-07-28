Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to declare plus two/class 12 result on Wednesday, 28 July.

Students who enrolled to appear for Kerala board plus two 2021 exam can check their result at board's official website: keralaresults.nic.in.

The result will be announced by General Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty through a press conference at 3 PM. Later, at around 4 PM, the result will be available for download on board's official website. Moreover. the result can also be checked on some other portals like dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Along with Kerala plus two result, board will also declared vocational higher secondary (VHSE) results.