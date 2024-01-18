Most Rural Youth Enrolled In Schools, But Over 50% Can't Do Basic Math: ASER

If you ask a teenager from rural India aged between 14 and 18 years to solve a simple three-digit division problem usually taught in Class 3-4, or ask them to determine the time using basic calculations— at least half of them (52.7 percent) will struggle.

If you ask the same set to read a second-grade level text fluently in their regional language—one in four persons (25 percent) will not be able to do so.

These are some of the key findings of the 2023 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) titled ‘Beyond Basics’, that assesses learning outcomes across rural districts in India, released on Wednesday, 17 January.