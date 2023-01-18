More Students Enrolled In Govt Schools, But Learning Levels Drop: ASER Report

The enrolment of school-going students between the age groups of 6 and 14 increased to 98.4 percent in 2022, up from from 97.2 percent in 2018, with a higher number of children enrolled in government schools than private schools, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 that assesses learning outcomes across rural districts in the country.

Why this matters: The report was released on Wednesday, 18 January, after a gap of four years, covering 19,060 villages across 616 districts. As many as 6,99,597 children in the age group 3-16 were surveyed for the report. It draws comparison to the last report in 2018 – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.