AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Declared on aptet.apcfss.in; Latest Exam Details Here

The Government of AP, Department of School Education has officially declared the admit card for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test online. One should note that the AP TET hall ticket 2024 is released on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates are requested to download the admit cards soon from the website and check the details mentioned on it carefully. The exam dates, timings, and personal information will be printed on the AP TET hall ticket.
The direct link to download the AP TET hall ticket 2024 is active now and you can download your respective hall tickets. The admit card is an important document that all candidates must carry on the exam dates. They were patiently waiting for the link to be activated by the department. The latest details about the exam are stated on aptet.apcfss.in.
Concerned candidates have to provide their login credentials to download the AP TET hall tickets. Therefore, keep your Registration ID and Date of Birth ready while downloading the admit card from the site.
AP TET 2024: Exam Dates and Details
According to the latest official details announced by the exam-conducting body, the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from 27 February to 9 March. The exam will be held in two shifts.
The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The AP TET hall ticket is declared earlier so that candidates have time to download it.
No candidate will be allowed to sit for the eligibility test without their admit card. Make sure to check and download it from the website on time.
Keep a close eye on the official website for the latest announcements about the AP TET exam. The department announces important details on the site for concerned candidates.
AP TET 2024 Hall Ticket: How To Download
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to download the AP TET 2024 hall ticket online:
Go to the AP TET website – aptet.apcfss.in.
Tap on the 'Login' option under the Hall Ticket section.
A login page will display on your screen and you have to provide the registered details.
The admit card will display on your screen.
Check the exam details mentioned on it carefully.
Download the hall ticket and save a hard copy for the exam days.
