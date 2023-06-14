ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Declared: Download on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi

AP EAMCET Result 2023 is out now. Download scorecards on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Declared: Download on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi
AP EAMCET 2023 Result Declared: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Result has been declared today on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 on the official websites, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced AP EAMCET results  at a press conference. Candidates will be able to check their scores soon on the aforementioned official websites.

Candidates who appeared in the Ap EAMCET 2023 can now download and check their scores on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps.

The Jawaharlal National Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur conducted the EAPCET exam on behalf of APSCHE. For engineering stream, the exam was held from 15 to 19 May 2023. The exam was conducted on 22 and 23 May for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

How To Download and Check AP EAMCET 2023 Result?

  • Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for AP EAMCET 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your EAPCET result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

