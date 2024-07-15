JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Declared: How To Download Scorecards; Check Details Here

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducted the Class 11 examination between April and May 2024. A total of 12,3,026 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 8,83,96 passed. One should note that the board declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 on the official website - jkbose.nic.in recently. Interested candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores must download the scorecards. All the latest announcements are available on the site. You must save a copy of the JKBOSE Class 11 result for future use.

The JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024 are displayed on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates have to visit the website and enter their roll number and registration number in the login window available on the homepage. According to the latest details, the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link was activated on 14 July, for all. Make sure to download the scorecards on time. You should check the scores and the personal details carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.