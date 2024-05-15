TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Today: How To Download TS TET Admit Card Manabadi Here

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The Department of School Education Telangana will release the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET hall ticket 2024 today, Wednesday, 15 May. All candidates who registered and are preparing for the exam are patiently waiting for the TS TET admit cards. The link will be activated on the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. If you face any problem while downloading the Manabadi TS TET admit card, you can contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad.
Candidates will be notified as soon as the TS TET hall ticket 2024 link is activated on tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. In case of any queries or problems, you can contact the officials between 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days between 15 May to 3 June. Read all the latest details on the website and stay informed.
Concerned candidates should keep their login credentials handy when the TS TET admit card Manabadi link is activated by the officials. Check the exam dates and timings mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
TS TET 2024 Exam: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the TS TET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 20 May to 6 June. All candidates must follow the instructions mentioned on the TS TET hall ticket.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Make sure to download it from the website and carry a hard copy on the exam days.
As per the official announcements, candidates should not carry calculators, mathematical/log tables, pagers, cell phones, wristwatches or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall. Any student carrying these items will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
If you notice any printing mistake in the TS TET admit card, immediately contact the TS TET unit for the required corrections. Correct before the exam starts to avoid problems later on.
TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Manabadi: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the TS TET hall ticket 2024 Manabadi:
Go to the official websites - schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
Click on the active link that states "TS TET Hall Ticket 2024" on the homepage.
Provide your login credentials and press the submit button to go to the next page.
Your TS TET admit card Manabadi will appear on the screen.
Download it and save a copy for the examination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)