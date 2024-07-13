WBCS Prelims Result 2023 Declared; Know How To Download and Check Scores Here

WBCS Prelims Result 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has officially declared the WBCS Prelims Result 2023 for all concerned candidates. All the candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can visit the website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at psc.wb.gov.in to check the WBCS Prelims Result today. They were patiently waiting to check the scores. Make sure to note the latest announcements by the officials before downloading the scorecards.

The WBCS Prelims Result 2023 link is activated on the official website - psc.wb.gov.in only. You must download the scorecard on time and check the important details. Candidates should verify whether they have qualified for the prelims exam to appear for the next test. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the scorecards. All the important information is available on the website.