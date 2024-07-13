WBCS Prelims Result 2023 Declared; Know How To Download and Check Scores Here

WBCS Prelims Result 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has officially declared the WBCS Prelims Result 2023 for all concerned candidates. All the candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can visit the website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at psc.wb.gov.in to check the WBCS Prelims Result today. They were patiently waiting to check the scores. Make sure to note the latest announcements by the officials before downloading the scorecards.
The WBCS Prelims Result 2023 link is activated on the official website - psc.wb.gov.in only. You must download the scorecard on time and check the important details. Candidates should verify whether they have qualified for the prelims exam to appear for the next test. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the scorecards. All the important information is available on the website.
WBCS Prelims Result 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, those who have qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The preliminary examination was held on 16 December 2023, at various exam centres across the state.
The answer key was released on 23 December 2023. The objection window was opened on 30 December, and closed on 5 January 2024. For more information about the WBCS Prelims Result 2023, visit the official website of WBPSC.
As per the details mentioned on the result notice, around 4960 candidates have qualified for the written examination. One must check their scores carefully and verify the personal information mentioned in the result.
All the important exam dates are available on the website. Make sure to check the dates and timings before you appear for the main exam. Any changes in the dates will be announced earlier.
WBCS Prelims Result 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the WBCS Prelims Result 2023 online:
Browse through the official website of the exam - psc.wb.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "WBCS Prelims Result 2023" on the homepage.
A new page will appear on the screen and you must enter the login credentials carefully.
The prelims result will open on your device and you can check the scores.
Download the result from the site and save a copy.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).