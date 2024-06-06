AP EAMCET Result 2024 Date: When Will be Manabadi APSCHE EAPCET Results Declared

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results anytime soon on the websites at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download and check their AP EAMCET scores on the website by using their personal login details.
The APSCHE AP EAMCET result date and time is yet to be confirmed by the officials. However, it is likely that the results will be released in the first week of June.
Every year, AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET examination is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of APSCHE for students who want to take admission in different Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. The AP EAPCET exam was held from on 16 and 17 May 2024 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses while as for Engineering courses it was conducted on 18 May 2024.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Date and Time
The AP EAMCET Result 2024 date and time is yet to be confirmed by APSCHE. However, according to several reports, it may be declared in the first week of June.
Websites to Check AP EAMCET Result 2024
The AP EAPCET result 2024 will be available on the following websites.
cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
AP EAMCET Result 2024: Login Details
Candidates can use following login details to check the AP EAMCET Result 2024.
Registration number
Hall Ticket number
Date of Birth
Note: All these details are available on the AP EAMCET admit card 2024.
How to Check AP EAMCET Result 2024?
Follow below steps to check the AP EAMCET Result 2024.
Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AP EAMCET Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your AP EAPCET result will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
