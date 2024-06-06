AP EAMCET Result 2024 Date: When Will be Manabadi APSCHE EAPCET Results Declared

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results anytime soon on the websites at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download and check their AP EAMCET scores on the website by using their personal login details.

The APSCHE AP EAMCET result date and time is yet to be confirmed by the officials. However, it is likely that the results will be released in the first week of June.

Every year, AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET examination is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of APSCHE for students who want to take admission in different Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. The AP EAPCET exam was held from on 16 and 17 May 2024 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses while as for Engineering courses it was conducted on 18 May 2024.