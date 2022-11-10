AIAPGET 2022 Result Declared: Check Website; How to Download Result and Key Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced the result of AIAPGET 2022 recently for the candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam are requested to download the result soon from the website. It is important to note that the AIAPGET 2022 result is declared on the official website - ntaresults.nic.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the NTA has declared the AIAPGET 2022 final answer key as well for interested candidates who want to take a look at it.