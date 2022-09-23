AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared: How To Check, Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET, EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared: Here are the steps to check.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2022. Candidates who successfully qualified the AP EAMCET Exam and appeared in the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for engineering and other courses can now check their seat allotment result from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their personal login credentials.
Candidates who have been selected for the first round of AP EAMCET seat allotment must remember that their admission process is likely to begin from 23 September to 27 September 2022. Also note down that the classwork will commence from 26 September 2022.
Let us read about the steps to check the first round of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022.
It is to be noted that the AP EAMCET Exam 2022 was conducted by APSCHE from 4 July to 8 July 2022. Candidates who qualified the exam successfully were eligible for the counselling and seat allotment process 2022.
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Direct Link): Steps To Download and Check
Candidates who want to know if they have been selected in the first round of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 or not must follow the below given steps.
Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the home page, go to the AP EAMCET 2022 tab.
Under this section, search the direct link of 'AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022'.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details like AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully and then download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
