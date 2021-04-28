Amid COVID Surge, ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exams Postponed
The new dates for the exam will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 27 April, announced the postponement of final and intermediate Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations that were scheduled to be held in May 2021.
The final CA exam was scheduled to start from 21 May, while Intermediate exam was scheduled to start from 22 May 2021.
The decision of postponement has been taken due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
The official notification reads, "In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the final and intermediate Chartered Accountants examinations that are scheduled to commence from 21st (final) / 22nd (intermediate) May 2021 across the globe."
The new dates for the exam will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation. "However, situation of pandemic will be reviewed (COVID cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates will be intimated to students. While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations," added the official statement.
COVID Cases in India
India on Wednesday, 28 April, reported a total of 3,60,960 new Covid-19 cases, 3,293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The official death toll in the country crossed 2 lakh mark with a total of 2,01,187 deaths.
