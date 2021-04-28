Amid COVID Surge, ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exams Postponed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 27 April, announced the postponement of final and intermediate Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations that were scheduled to be held in May 2021.

The final CA exam was scheduled to start from 21 May, while Intermediate exam was scheduled to start from 22 May 2021.

The decision of postponement has been taken due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

The official notification reads, "In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the final and intermediate Chartered Accountants examinations that are scheduled to commence from 21st (final) / 22nd (intermediate) May 2021 across the globe."