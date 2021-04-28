Phase-3 Vaccine Registrations Open Today; India Crosses 2 L Deaths
Registrations for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday, 28 April, on the CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and UMANG portals.
Meanwhile, India’s case tally on Wednesday rose to 17,997,267, with the death toll across the country surpassing the 2-lakh mark.
- Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age will begin on 1 May.
- Several states are still awaiting the vaccine doses for the drive to begin on 1 May.
- Over 28 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
- As many as 14,78,27,367 people have been vaccinated across the country so far
Registration for Phase 3 of Vaccination to Open Today
Registrations for all above 18 will begin on cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app at 4 pm on 28 April, Aarogya Setu said in a statement. Appointments will be given for state government and private vaccination centres depending on how many sites are ready by 1 May.
Need 12 Cr Vaccines, Have Written to SII, Bharat Biotech: Maha Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that he had written to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on vaccine requirements for the drive beginning on 1 May.
“We have over five crore adults in the state and for this phase, we need 12 crore vaccines,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Oxygen Quota for Haryana Increased
The central government has increased Haryana's Oxygen quota from 162 MT to 232 MT, the Haryana government said.
28 Crore Samples Tested in India So Far
As many as 28,27,03,789 samples had been tested for COVID-19 in the country till 27 April, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Of these, 17,23,912 samples were tested on Tuesday.
