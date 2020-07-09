AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar for 2020-21
The calendar states that all AICTE-approved institutions are requested to follow the revised UGC guidelines.
The All India Council for Technical Education on Tuesday, 7 July, announced a revised academic calendar for the year 2020-21 for technical institutions in India.
According to the official notice, classes may be started online/offline or in a blended mode adhering to social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines issues by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health.
The notice further states that the academic calendar is is subject to change due the COVID-19 pandemic and any future guidelines issued by the Centre.
"Institutions who have already started classes as per earlier AICTE calendar, either postpone the classes or conduct special classes for the students who would be required to appear in final year examinations of their Graduation/Diploma.”
The calendar states that all AICTE-approved institutions/universities are requested to follow the revised UGC guidelines on final year examinations.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, 6 July, said that final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.
The much-awaited announcement was made by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, who said that the guidelines were revisited keeping in mind the “safety, career progression and placements of the students.”
