AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar for 2020-21 

The All India Council for Technical Education on Tuesday, 7 July, announced a revised academic calendar for the year 2020-21 for technical institutions in India.

According to the official notice, classes may be started online/offline or in a blended mode adhering to social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines issues by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health.

The notice further states that the academic calendar is is subject to change due the COVID-19 pandemic and any future guidelines issued by the Centre.