Delhi Water Minister Atishi Instructs DJB CEO To Resolve Overflowing Sewer Issue

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena directed the Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, 13 December, to visit the field twice a week to address the issue of overflowing sewers in Delhi and resolve the issue promptly.

In the notice, Atishi said, “My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of Delhi. I have personally visited several areas in Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A, Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate, and Nehru Hill, along with local area officers. I am disappointed to say that the ground situation in these areas was not only dismal but inhuman.”