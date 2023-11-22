Dwarka Expressway Row: Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi Submits Second Report

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi Marlena submitted another report on Wednesday, 22 November, regarding the corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his son.

She reiterated her demand that the chief secretary be suspended, according to the report submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The case pertains to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) acquiring 19 acres of land in southwest Delhi's Bamnoli village to construct the Dwarka Expressway.