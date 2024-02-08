'ED Raided AAP's Members' Homes but Didn't Mention in Which Case': Atishi

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, on Tuesday, 6 February.
While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 7 February AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, "The central government’s favourite weapon, ED, raided houses of people associated with AAP. They raided Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary’s house for 16 hours. ED raided AAP treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta’s house for 18 hours."
"16 hours the raids were going on, the officers ED who came didn't search for anything at their houses; they didn’t inquire anything. Neither they did any paperwork to inform that on which case they came to raid," Atishi claimed.
Further, Atishi showed an ED memo given to Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar and said, “In the history of ED, this panchnama is historic as it does not even mention the case regarding which the investigation is conducted."
"After 16 hours of raiding at CM’s PS house, ED took data from his two Gmail accounts and the mobile phones of PS and his family," added Atishi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)