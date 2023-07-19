'Recovered 5 Passports, 4 Mobile Phones from Seema Haider': UP Police

According to the press note, Haider first travelled to Nepal's Kathmandu from Karachi via Sharjah, in March this year. She met Meena, who reached the city from Pari Chowk in Gautam Buddh Nagar on 10 May. "The duo stayed together at New Vinayak Hotel, Kathmandu for seven days," stated the press note.

Two months later, in May, Haider, along with her four children, left for Kathmandu via Dubai to meet Meena on 12 May. Police claimed that they sneaked into India and started living with Meena in Rabupura, a village near Noida in western UP.

"Seema and Sachin first met in Nepal in January this year. In mid-May, the 27-year-old woman, along with her children, left Karachi to go to Dubai and then to Kathmandu. From Kathmandu, she went to Pokhara and took a bus and managed to cross the Indian border... Since she was a woman travelling with four children, she was able to flout security checks," DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan had told The Quint.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), UP police said, "All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken..."