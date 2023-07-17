Pakistan's Seema Haider, Lover Sachin Meena Questioned by UP’s Anti-Terror Squad

"They first met in Nepal in January this year. In mid-May, the 27-year-old woman along with her children, left Karachi to go to Dubai and then to Kathmandu. From Kathmandu, she went to Pokhara and took a bus and managed to cross the Indian border... Since she was a woman travelling with four children, she was able to flout security checks," DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan had said last week.

The couple claimed that they met each other in 2020 on the hugely popular gaming app, PUBG-Battleground — and fell in love. After knowing each other virtually for three years, they decided to get married and live together. In May 2023, 27-year-old Seema, along with her four children, sneaked into India, and started living with Sachin in Rabupura, a village near Noida in western UP.