(Trigger warning: The story contains details of rape and sexual assault)

In Bihar’s Saharsa, Sana* is haunted by traumatic memories of grave sexual assault that have affected her since her childhood. When she was between 12-14 years of age, the son of her previous school's director allegedly “raped and assaulted her daily for two years” and the "principal helped him to do so.” Sana recounted her ordeal to The Quint.

At the intersection of preparing for NEET and deciding on her plans for the future, Sana finds herself stuck in the middle of depression and panic attacks induced by the trauma of sexual abuse.

The case has created an uproar in Saharsa, with the survivor's family asking for punishment against Samrat Vishwas, son of the school's director Ajit Vishwas, and the principal, Anita Mishra. They allege that the police investigation “is not being done as it should be.”