Manipur Conflict: FIR Against Fact-Finders Infringes on Citizens' Right To Know

Reportedly, the FIR focuses on the finding of “state-sponsored violence” and claims that since the finding is made without conclusive proof, it amounts to a “conspiracy” to overthrow the State. Around 1500 civil society activists and journalists condemned the FIR in a joint statement issued on the same day.

Apprehending arrest pursuant to the FIR, one of the members (Deeksha Dwivedi) approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action.

The Court issued notice on 11 July and protected Dwivedi from arrest for a few days. In the meantime, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Manipur Government, was asked to obtain instructions about the issue. On 17 July, after hearing both sides, the Court disposed of the petition, extended the protection for four more weeks, and allowed Dwivedi to apply for bail under the ordinary procedural criminal law. In those proceedings, the Court directed, Dwivedi will be allowed to appear through video conferencing.