Tried To Reach Out Many Times: Kin of Mumbai Woman Allegedly Killed by Daughter

Fifty-five-year-old Veena Jain's family in Mumbai had been trying to get in touch with her since December 2022 – but in vain.

On 14 March, the Mumbai Police arrested her daughter Rimple Jain after they found pieces of Reena's body in plastic bags, stuffed inside a cupboard and steel water containers, at her house in the city's Lalbaug area.

Sources in the Kalachowky Police told The Quint that the 24-year-old daughter confirmed that the body belonged to her mother, and also "confessed to murdering her."